LADIES WHO LUNCH: Wearing beautiful, big hats, Sharon Woodsbey, Jacqui Welch and Aileen Dowling dressed perfectly for the occasion. Picture: Rhylea Millar. News PHOTOS: Special par-tea celebrates Bundy seniors at high tea event Rhylea Millar Rhylea Millar Full Profile Login to follow 18th Aug 2020 12:30 PM Premium Content Subscriber only 0 ANGELS Community Group put on a stunning high tea event to celebrate Bundaberg locals, as part of Seniors Week. You can read more about the event here. MUM AND DAUGHTER: Patricia Ellerton and Sue Tasker at the high tea, which was hosted by Angels Community Group. Picture: Rhylea Millar. QUALI-TEA TIME: Dave and Ros Johnstone working on a crossword puzzle with Jane Smith. Picture: Rhylea Millar. CUP OF TEA: Anne-Maree Clarkson, Emma Cross and Shiree Reed enjoying each other’s company. Picture: Rhylea Millar. GETTING OO-LONG: In celebration of Seniors Week, Angels Community Group hosted a lovely afternoon tea in Bundaberg yesterday. Picture: Rhylea Millar. SERVICE WITH SMILES: Audrey-May Thomson and Raymond Thomson armed with tea and milk. Picture: Rhylea Millar. SWEET DATE: Lovely couple Maria Lavaring and Colin Reed enjoyed themselves at the event. Picture: Rhylea Millar. BREW-TI-FUL FRIENDSHIPS: Patricia Ellerton, Sue Tasker, Mary Paterson and Anne Larsen. Picture: Rhylea Millar. GREAT SUCCESS: Sue Tasker and Audrey-May Thomson said they were so happy with the turn-out. Picture: Rhylea Millar. SILVER TWINING TEA: Decorated with beautiful flowers, balloons and vintage crockery, the Angels team worked hard to put the high tea together in a matter of days, after receiving approval for the event last Wednesday. Picture: Rhylea Millar. LADIES WHO LUNCH: Wearing beautiful, big hats, Sharon Woodsbey, Jacqui Welch and Aileen Dowling dressed perfectly for the occasion. Picture: Rhylea Millar. GETTING OO-LONG: Volunteers from Angels Community Group served event attendees tea, coffee and food. Picture: Rhylea Millar. TEA-RIFFIC AFTERNOON: Fred Knickel, Bill Jiles, Judy Jiles and Gail Mole. Picture: Rhylea Millar. ALL SMILES: Carol Strehlau and Maria Lavaring having a lovely time at the high tea for Seniors Week. Picture: Rhylea Millar. GLASS HALF FULL: Angels Community Group set up a beverage bar, with delicious fruit punch proving to be very popular. Picture: Rhylea Millar. More Stories Premium Content Bundy celebrates seniors in brew-tea-ful afternoon tea event More Stories Premium Content Bundy celebrates seniors in brew-tea-ful afternoon tea event 0 Subscriber Exclusives Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile. Premium Content Victim’s family support defendant in carnal knowledge case News MAGISTRATE: “I DON’T see a lot of good dad’s sir, I see a lot of bad dads … but every person speak about how good a dad you are.” Premium Content GoPro footage: LifeFlight help injured mountain bike rider News A QAS Flight Paramedic was initially winched down, to treat the man for suspected upper body injuries. Premium Content Vineyard’s secret to growing Childers with special events News From live music and art workshops, to picnics on the lawn and wine tasting, there is plenty on the horizon for this special venue. Premium Content Food for thought: Calls to keep wheels of service turning News When COVID-19 hit, it became apparent just how essential the service is for vulnerable residents but it’s struggling to stay afloat Premium Content Goodbye and buggywheels: The story of Bundy’s eccentric MP News COLOURFUL, larrikin politicians were just as much a part of olden day politics as they are today. One of the most fascinating examples is Frank Barnes.