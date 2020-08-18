Menu
LADIES WHO LUNCH: Wearing beautiful, big hats, Sharon Woodsbey, Jacqui Welch and Aileen Dowling dressed perfectly for the occasion. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
News

PHOTOS: Special par-tea celebrates Bundy seniors at high tea event

Rhylea Millar
18th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
ANGELS Community Group put on a stunning high tea event to celebrate Bundaberg locals, as part of Seniors Week.

You can read more about the event here.

MUM AND DAUGHTER: Patricia Ellerton and Sue Tasker at the high tea, which was hosted by Angels Community Group. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
QUALI-TEA TIME: Dave and Ros Johnstone working on a crossword puzzle with Jane Smith. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
CUP OF TEA: Anne-Maree Clarkson, Emma Cross and Shiree Reed enjoying each other’s company. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
GETTING OO-LONG: In celebration of Seniors Week, Angels Community Group hosted a lovely afternoon tea in Bundaberg yesterday. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
SERVICE WITH SMILES: Audrey-May Thomson and Raymond Thomson armed with tea and milk. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
SWEET DATE: Lovely couple Maria Lavaring and Colin Reed enjoyed themselves at the event. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
BREW-TI-FUL FRIENDSHIPS: Patricia Ellerton, Sue Tasker, Mary Paterson and Anne Larsen. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
GREAT SUCCESS: Sue Tasker and Audrey-May Thomson said they were so happy with the turn-out. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
SILVER TWINING TEA: Decorated with beautiful flowers, balloons and vintage crockery, the Angels team worked hard to put the high tea together in a matter of days, after receiving approval for the event last Wednesday. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
LADIES WHO LUNCH: Wearing beautiful, big hats, Sharon Woodsbey, Jacqui Welch and Aileen Dowling dressed perfectly for the occasion. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
GETTING OO-LONG: Volunteers from Angels Community Group served event attendees tea, coffee and food. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
TEA-RIFFIC AFTERNOON: Fred Knickel, Bill Jiles, Judy Jiles and Gail Mole. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
ALL SMILES: Carol Strehlau and Maria Lavaring having a lovely time at the high tea for Seniors Week. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
GLASS HALF FULL: Angels Community Group set up a beverage bar, with delicious fruit punch proving to be very popular. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
