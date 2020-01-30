Photos show odd virus response

The virus is still spreading rapidly. Picture: Twitter

Desperate air passengers have been spotted wearing everything from plastic bottles to motorbike helmets in a bid to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus.

It comes as airlines such as British Airways have axed all flights to China amid the terrifying outbreak that has killed more than 100 people.

Photos of terrified travellers have been shared on social media, with people seen covering themselves with plastic sheets and even bottles in public, The Sunreports.

A woman with a plastic bottle on her head

A mother and child were seen on the Hong Kong Metro system wearing makeshift "shields" fashioned from cut plastic bottles.

Others were also spotted in similar makeshift protection in airport queues.

This family wrapped themselves up with plastic sheeting. Picture: Twitter

The virus has now killed more than 100 people. Picture: Twitter

On a flight from Shanghai to Perth, one man was pictured wearing a motorbike helmet in a bid to protect himself from the deadly bug.

Passengers on the same flight told The West Australian most people on-board were wearing face masks as a minimum and the plane was sprayed once they landed.

Another family were seen covered in plastic sheeting while waiting in the queue at an airport, all wearing face masks at the same time.

Within China, passengers have been told they will be banned from any form of public transport if they're not wearing face masks.

One person made their own gas mask. Picture: Twitter

The rapidly spreading coronavirus has killed 132 people to date, with the death toll up from 106 just yesterday.

Several airlines around the world, including British Airways and United Airlines, have axed flights to the country.

This woman dons a shower cap. Picture Reuters

A mother and child with plastic bottles on their head.

Parts of China are in lockdown. Picture: Twitter

Another was spotted in South Korea covered head to toe. Picture: Reuters