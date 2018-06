Chelsea Powys and Joshua Roebuck enter the Shalom Prom at the Multiplex on Saturday evening.

Chelsea Powys and Joshua Roebuck enter the Shalom Prom at the Multiplex on Saturday evening. Simon Young

MORE than 200 Shalom College Year 12 students dressed in their finest Saturday night for the annual formal celebrations.

Students arrived at the Bundaberg Multiplex at 5pm, where a red carpet greeted them before official proceedings got underway.

The NewsMail was there to capture all the glitz and glamour from the night.

Check out our photo gallery to see if you or a friend were snapped.