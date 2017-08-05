26°
Property

PHOTOS: Seven-level million-dollar home goes on market

Emma Reid
| 5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
MILLION-DOLLAR VIEW: Kerrie and David Barnes are selling their imposing home on the Hummock.
MILLION-DOLLAR VIEW: Kerrie and David Barnes are selling their imposing home on the Hummock. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TIMELESS is just one of the words that describes a hidden beauty on the only hill in Bundaberg.

The seven-level home, which has only had two owners, is on the market.

David and Kerrie Barnes recall seeing the imposing white brick home while they cruised the housing market more than a decade ago.

Three years later the opportunity to buy it arose and the livestock agents from Bathurst became the new owners.

It's now time to part ways as the ocean and a boat at the port call the couple's names.

"We came here for 10 years to have a beautiful house in a beautiful position, the Coral Coast and the Great Barrier Reef, and our boat now needs to be sailed," Mr Barnes said.

With one of the highest vantage points in the region you wouldn't think there would be much privacy, but the four-storey home is hidden away on 1726sq m.

Backing on to an environmental park with verandas wrapping around the front for views across the coast, it's an entertainer's dream.

Mrs Barnes said the large home was always full of visitors and with her son now living in Sydney, it gave them the opportunity to open their home to exchange students and friends.

The home was built 36 years ago by the Liberal John Bonel and seems to have hardly aged.

With a north-east aspect, there is no need for a heater in winter and, with the cool ocean breeze and bi-fold doors, no need for an air-conditioner in summer.

The architect-designed residence has hidden nooks and crannies where residents can slip away from the troubles of the world and relax.

"We just keep modernising it over the years," Mrs Barnes said as she opened the door to one of the three bathrooms.

The private views of its own garden and volcanic rock of the Hummock can be taken in from the bathtub, perfect to relax in with a glass of wine in hand, Mrs Barnes said.

The couple said the region would always be their home but it was time to move on to new adventures.

Coastline Realty is selling the Rehbein Ave home.

For more information contact agent Charlie Winten on 0422 518 525.

Mr Winten knows the house with million-dollar views well - he sold it to the Barneses almost a decade ago.

Mr Winten said it had a prime position "only one song away from the beach" and definitely had wow factor.

The property has only been on the market for three weeks and is one of only a couple of million-dollar homes available along the Coral Coast.

"This is a home that captures everything about Queensland living," he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg charlie winten coastline realty david barnes for sale kerrie barnes million dollar home qunaba real estate the hummock

Just In

Facebook troll has day in court after stalking women

Facebook troll has day in court after stalking women

A STALKER who hacked into the Facebook accounts of two former school friends and spread insidious lies about them and their families has avoided jail.

Thieves target Bundy hostels

LOCK UP: Backpackers are being urged to secure their valuables.

Police investigating thefts at Bundaberg hostels

MISSING: Search on for missing Wide Bay man

Missing man Dylan Darcy.

Police have concerns for his safety

Man has interesting explanation for owning a taser

A man told police he'd modified the taser to zap bugs.

Man pleads guilty to drugs and weapons

Local Partners

Bargara paramedic faces the other side of medical help

IT'S been a turbulent few weeks for Bargara paramedic Steve (Sunny) Whitfield and his family and they're strapped in for a long, life-changing ride.

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

SISTER CITY: A delegation from Settsu is in Bundaberg and had a meet and greet with Bundaberg councillors yesterday.

Sister city goes well

Semi-finals for Bundy's C Factor

GOT TALENT: Pete O'Brien, Karen Bath, Cherry Thomson and Donna Habermann at last years C-Factor talent show which helped raise money.

Watch Bundaberg's talent wow at C Factor semi-final at Riverfeast

Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

MOWER RACING: Dave Lowe racing at Bullyard.

Mowers ready to race for Father's Day

GIG GUIDE: Live entertainment around Bundy this week

RISING STAR: Catch Ryan Giles at the Bucca Hotel on Saturday.

Who's on stage where and when

Apple products worth a mint

APPLE recently discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano but if you’ve got one lying around, it might be worth more than you think.

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

ABSOLUTE STUNNING BEACH HOME

1 Osprey Drive, Woodgate 4660

House 4 3 6 $590,000

This stunning home in a lovely beach town location is certainly a great buy. Located just a minute or two from the beautiful sandy beaches of Woodgate. The...

Beautiful Outlook on top of 30 Acres

213 Gorries Road, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 4 $530,000

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to own your own acreage, to be self- sufficient in growing all your own produce. Run a head of cattle, horses or...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $220,000

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

PRICE SLASHED! OWNER WANTS A SALE NOW!

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,888

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

2,339m2 WITH TOWN WATER and SEWER ONLY 3KM TO CBD

3 Parkview Terrace, Bundaberg North 4670

Residential Land This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 ... Expressions of...

This allotment is something special, where else can you find a 2,339m2 allotment with town water, sewer, no rear neighbours and under 3km to the CBD post office in...

20 ACRES OF LAND IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

19 Main Street, Yandaran 4673

Residential Land Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel ... $375,000

Centre of Yandaran township this 7.79Ha property backs onto the Yandaran hotel and across the road is the local shops. - Main street and rollings frontage - Close...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $209,900

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000