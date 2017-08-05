PHOTOS: Seven-level million-dollar home goes on market

MILLION-DOLLAR VIEW: Kerrie and David Barnes are selling their imposing home on the Hummock.

TIMELESS is just one of the words that describes a hidden beauty on the only hill in Bundaberg.

The seven-level home, which has only had two owners, is on the market.

David and Kerrie Barnes recall seeing the imposing white brick home while they cruised the housing market more than a decade ago.

Three years later the opportunity to buy it arose and the livestock agents from Bathurst became the new owners.

It's now time to part ways as the ocean and a boat at the port call the couple's names.

"We came here for 10 years to have a beautiful house in a beautiful position, the Coral Coast and the Great Barrier Reef, and our boat now needs to be sailed," Mr Barnes said.

With one of the highest vantage points in the region you wouldn't think there would be much privacy, but the four-storey home is hidden away on 1726sq m.

Backing on to an environmental park with verandas wrapping around the front for views across the coast, it's an entertainer's dream.

Mrs Barnes said the large home was always full of visitors and with her son now living in Sydney, it gave them the opportunity to open their home to exchange students and friends.

The home was built 36 years ago by the Liberal John Bonel and seems to have hardly aged.

With a north-east aspect, there is no need for a heater in winter and, with the cool ocean breeze and bi-fold doors, no need for an air-conditioner in summer.

The architect-designed residence has hidden nooks and crannies where residents can slip away from the troubles of the world and relax.

"We just keep modernising it over the years," Mrs Barnes said as she opened the door to one of the three bathrooms.

The private views of its own garden and volcanic rock of the Hummock can be taken in from the bathtub, perfect to relax in with a glass of wine in hand, Mrs Barnes said.

The couple said the region would always be their home but it was time to move on to new adventures.

Coastline Realty is selling the Rehbein Ave home.

For more information contact agent Charlie Winten on 0422 518 525.

Mr Winten knows the house with million-dollar views well - he sold it to the Barneses almost a decade ago.

Mr Winten said it had a prime position "only one song away from the beach" and definitely had wow factor.

The property has only been on the market for three weeks and is one of only a couple of million-dollar homes available along the Coral Coast.

"This is a home that captures everything about Queensland living," he said.