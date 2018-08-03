Menu
Nami Hirai, Mari Ogato, Katherine Sheriff, Anna Menke, Malachi Jones, Takato Aoki, Shata Nakasuka and Sakuo Hirano.
Community

PHOTOS: School celebrates NAIDOC

by carolyn booth
3rd Aug 2018 6:33 PM

BUNDABERG State High School hosted NAIDOC celebrations with a variety of activities to mark the day yesterday.

The event began with a traditional smoking ceremony before Wakka Wakka dancers from Eidsvold State School entertained the crowd.

The day also provided the school's most recent group of Japanese exchange students an opportunity to experience Australia's indigenous culture.

The event celebrated the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, particularly the invaluable contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have made, and continue to make, to communities, families, and nation.

Hosted by the Bundaberg State High School's indigenous community leaders, the day included guest presentations, art, didgeridoo performances and local indigenous services displays throughout the day on the school oval.

Bundaberg News Mail

