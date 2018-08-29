PHOTOS: Royal visit brought Bundy to a halt

THE NewsMail takes a look at what was making headlines in 1954.

QUEEN VISITS

The biggest news of the year, the decade and arguably the century was the visit of the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Edinburgh to Bundaberg.

March 11 that year was proclaimed a public holiday for the occasion.

A crowd of 10,000 greeted the Royals at the airport.

Then 30,000 people, at places 20-deep, lined the procession route from the hospital through the CBD and finishing at the old showgrounds.

Once there, the Royals spent 15 minutes driving up and down lanes of 8000 screaming, flag-waving children.

The city's oldest woman, Ellen Clarry, who'd turned 100 the previous August, was invited along with her daughter, Mrs T. Broom, who she lived with, to meet the monarch.

All up, 70,000 people were thought to have turned out for a brush with the Royals. About 5000 caught trains from other areas so they could be in the Rum City.

It all makes Prince Charles' visit to Bundaberg this year seem low-key.

POLIO OUTBREAK

More than 30 cases of polio were reported around the district between October and December.

The City Medical Officer, Dr John Hains, said the disease had reached serious if not epidemic levels and advised people under 17 to avoid picture shows, swimming baths and to take other preventative measures such as keeping flies away from food.

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS

Work began on the Pioneer Home for Aged People on a block of land once owned by Dr Thomas May, Bundy's first doctor.

The facility is now called Pioneer Lodge and Gardens Aged Care Facility and is run by Blue Care.

OLD BIKE

Mrs A.C. Hansen of Bundaberg North won a competition by Burnett Cycles to find the oldest Burnett bike in Bundy.

Mrs Hansen's cycle was bought in 1911 and was still in daily use.

She won a new bike.

NO NEWSMAIL

The news itself made head-lines when there were mass resignations by members of the Printing Industry Employees' Union.

The NewsMail couldn't be published on December 20 and 21.