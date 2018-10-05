Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REPAIR JOB: Workers remove the tower roof yesterday.
REPAIR JOB: Workers remove the tower roof yesterday. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER2
News

PHOTOS: Roof comes down at historic water tower

5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

THE process to fix the Bundaberg East Water Tower has begun after the roof was significantly damaged in Sunday's storm.

Yesterday morning the roof was removed to allow for a structural assessment by an engineer.

Some residents initially thought the damaged roof was a small boat that was blown atop the tower during the powerful storm.

But that theory was sunk when NewsMail photographer Mike Knott sent our drone up and discovered what people had seen was half the roof peeled back.

ROOF REMOVAL: Two cranes were used to bring the storm-damaged roof down.
ROOF REMOVAL: Two cranes were used to bring the storm-damaged roof down. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER1

REPAIR JOB: The roof is atop a steel water tank that sits on the eight-storey tower, the only one of its kind in Queensland.
REPAIR JOB: The roof is atop a steel water tank that sits on the eight-storey tower, the only one of its kind in Queensland. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER3

REPAIR WORK: Some residents initially speculated the damaged roof may have been a small boat blown on to the structure during Sunday's powerful storm.
REPAIR WORK: Some residents initially speculated the damaged roof may have been a small boat blown on to the structure during Sunday's powerful storm. Mike Knott BUN041018TOWER4

The eight-storey heritage-listed building is the only circular brick water tower in Queensland.

It was built between 1901 and 1902.

bundaberg bundaberg east water tower storm damage
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Healthy dose of patience needed for new Bundy hospital

    premium_icon Healthy dose of patience needed for new Bundy hospital

    Health ANY work on a new or substantially refurbished Bundaberg Hospital is years away - but the wait is necessary, a public forum has been told.

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Flowers are blooming for Bundy's art trail

    Flowers are blooming for Bundy's art trail

    Community Have you seen something new at the CBD Pavillion?

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

    Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

    News Moore Park Beach to reopen this morning

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Painfully inadequate: Hundreds sign Bundy health petition

    premium_icon Painfully inadequate: Hundreds sign Bundy health petition

    Politics Minister accused of turning blind eye to pain sufferers

    • 5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners