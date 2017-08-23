PHOTOS: Road safety work recognised

Dennis Walsh presents Susan Rewalt with her award at the Road Safety Awards.

THE outstanding efforts of Bundaberg's emergency services officers were recognised at a special event today.

The 2017 Queensland Road Safety Awards Ceremony and Community Engagement Workshop was held at the Bargara Cultural Centre.

The event honoured the work of individuals and groups who have initiated projects or programs to improve safety on Queensland roads through the biennial Queensland Road Safety Awards ceremony and the annual Community Engagement Workshop,.

The joint initiatives of CARRS-Q and RACQ are also actively supported by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Police Service and the Motor Accident Insurance Commission.

The day included the awards ceremony as well as a number of workshops including information on road safety funding, community road safety projects and a visit from the Volvo ATA Safety Truck.