BACK ON STAGE: Backstage and crowd photos from The Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg's latest show A Midsummer Night's Dream.
PHOTOS: Riverfeast sets stage for Shakespeare show

Mikayla Haupt
8th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
THE Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg took centre stage at Riverfeast last week.

After putting their 2020 season on hold, performers graced the stage with Shakespeare’s comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream for three nights.

Here’s some photos from the crowd and backstage from Friday night’s show.

With A Midsummer Night’s Dream production now wrapped, it’s on to the highly anticipated show Mamma Mia.

Set to take place at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre in January, with less shows but greater capacity, the shows are scheduled from January 22.

For more information about tickets phone the Box Office on 4153 1904.

