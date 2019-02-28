PHOTOS: Riverfeast reveals new look

DUBBED Bundy's Biggest Beer Garden, the hot spot by the river is back this Friday.

Now opening from 5pm, Riverfeast is open once more with a fresh new feel, permanent food and retailers, and a little something for the whole family.

The popular Friday evening Riverfeast closed for renovations in late January, with owners Greg and Karen Wittkopp working to create a safe and well-occupied space that everyone can enjoy.

Ms Wittkopp said the marketplace vibe was out and boutique was in, with three retailers, seven food vendors, including the cafe and the two bars, a book nook and play area for the kids, and a space for teenagers that includes a basketball hoop, ping pong table and arcade area.

She said while it may seem like less food vendors, there would be permanent, quality food options with a fresh focus - Dutch pancakes and potato swirls are still on the menu, but there are also two newcomers.

She said Pow's Thai Kitchen would be one of them, but that's not the only change.

Ms Wittkopp said the permanent vendors would be a better expectation for the public, with tweaks to their menus to keep it fresh.

Of the bar's seven tap offerings, four will be local crafts, with Ohana cider, Kalki Moon and two Baffle Beer varieties.

She said a good group of local businesses and artists like Jamie Kirby were collaborating for a revitalised Riverfeast.

In the retail area there will be homewares, leather goods and fashion, while live music plays nearby.

Opening this Friday will be Ariana Brogden with main act Todd Keightley.

A competition for a $50 bar voucher was met by a wave of attention, with 8407 people seeing it and hundreds commenting.

The winner will be drawn tomorrow morning.

Riverfeast Bundaberg is at 1A Scotland St, gates open at 5pm on Friday. For more information, visit Riverfeast Bundaberg on Facebook.