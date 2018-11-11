PHOTOS: Region remembers armistice, 100 years on

LEST WE FORGET: Veterans marching in the Childers Remembrance Day Service today.

LEST WE FORGET: Veterans marching in the Childers Remembrance Day Service today. Brian Cassidy

DEEDS Not Words.

That is the message engraved in the centre of Bundaberg's Anzac Park and undoubtedly portrayed throughout the region as the community commemorated the centenary of Armistice Day - the end of The Great War.

Hundreds of people gathered in respective places to pay tribute to the fallen service men and women and help perpetuate the spirit of Anzac.

To mark the milestone day, there was a special unveiling of the Australian War Nurses Centenary of Armistice Mural.

The large water tank is now a canvas for the monumental work of art completed by Bundaberg local Ross Driver.

Bundaberg and District Ex-Servicewomen's Association president Jennifer Waldron said the tribute to the war nurses was a great success.

Ms Waldron, who served for 20 years in the Army, said they had been pleased with the crowds.

"It's nice that everyone can come up here and pay tribute to the war nurses,” she said.

The people who gathered at the War Nurses Memorial Park paid their respects before heading over to Anzac Park in time for the Bundaberg RSL Sub-branch Remembrance Day Service.

MC for the event was one of the newest members of the sub-branch management committee, Matthew Neill, who is an Afghanistan veteran.

Mr Neill said he was happy to see various ex-service associations, community members and schools gather to pay their respects.

Mr Neill said having served himself, days like yesterday were of great importance and while World War I is over they were committed to supporting the welfare and well-being of ex-service women and men.

This year had the inclusion of the dedication of the new memorial which has been generously funded by the Federal Government and the tolling of the bells which was carried out by St Andrews Seventh Day Adventist Church. The deeds in honour of Armistice Day took place yesterday and on Saturday with the arrival of the runners from Vignacourt, France.

Two runners Aline Ferard and Michel Trouillet said being in Australia for Armistice was both emotional and exciting.

Via a translator they expressed that seeing photographs of Vignacourt in the Hervey Bay exhibition was a privilege and meant a lot to them.

The 15 runners from France attended the Childers service yesterday which began with a parade down the main street.

The centenary service was attended by veterans, residents and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.