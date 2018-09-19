Menu
Tehlia and Tom O'Shea: 2005... and still going strong!
News

PHOTOS: Readers revisit high school formal days

Crystal Jones
by
19th Sep 2018 11:50 AM

THE NewsMail put out a call for old high school formal photos and as usual, readers did not disappoint.

Readers looked back on their school days from the '90s to the 2000s, with some couples still together today.

Tehlia and Tom O'Shea met at St Luke's Anglican School and started dating when they were both 14.

Fast forward almost a decade-and-a-half and the happy couple is married with two children.

Mrs O'Shea said despite a brief stint in Seventeen Seventy, the couple had spent their time in Bundy and bought a home here to raise their family.

