Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT AND ABOUT: Anna Morgan, Kelly Morgan, Paige Foden, Emma Oppermann, Alex Shepherd and Laura Moerland at the 2019 Gayndah Races.
OUT AND ABOUT: Anna Morgan, Kelly Morgan, Paige Foden, Emma Oppermann, Alex Shepherd and Laura Moerland at the 2019 Gayndah Races. Alex Treacy
Racing Carnival

PHOTOS: Rain stays away long enough for successful derby

Alex Treacy
by
11th Jun 2019 1:46 PM

ALTHOUGH it was overcast, cold, and the light showers never really shifted, Gayndah Jockey Club conquered the weather to ensure the 150th Queensland Derby would not need to be held over for another year.

The drizzle started early, but by the conclusion of the six local races, less than 4mm had fallen.

"A lot of work went into the track," Gayndah Jockey Club president Jason Waldock said.

"It held up really well."

Mr Waldock said it was a "big thing for the club" to finally host the derby after weather forced the races to be cancelled last year.

He noted the 1900m race was the longest it had been in 15 years, a big vote of confidence in the track.

Mr Waldock was grateful to all the sponsors, the crowd for bracing the "miserable" weather, and the "great" committee he had behind him.

He ended the day neither in the red nor the black.

"I would like to (have a punt), but I haven't had the chance," Mr Waldock said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Former Gayndah Shire mayor Bill Mellor, who manned the results board in the betting ring all day, said he was "a bit emotional" talking to some of the old hands around the track about derby's legacy.

He said he enjoyed his elevated perch up until late in the day.

"Once you get to races eight and nine, you have to bend your knees (to write on the results board), it's no good for an old fella like me," he said.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and State Member for Callide Colin Boyce were both in attendance on the day.

Mr Boyce said country races like Gayndah's were "terrific social events ... all the locals turn up."

Mr Boyce was involved in one of the highlights of the day, inadvertently walking into the Fashions on the Field ring and thus entering himself under the rules of the day.

He was unlucky not to place.

bill mellor colin boyce gayndah gayndah jockey club gayndah races jason waldock north burnett racing

Top Stories

    Father sharpens knife, threatens life in front of child

    premium_icon Father sharpens knife, threatens life in front of child

    Crime A MAN who broke his bail conditions by subjecting his wife and child to domestic violence has been sentenced to three months in prison.

    Aged care facility confirms norovirus outbreak

    premium_icon Aged care facility confirms norovirus outbreak

    Health Bundaberg aged care facility confirms outbreak

    Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    premium_icon Big taxes, big debt as Labor woos regions

    Politics Budget includes promise of more than 25,000 jobs

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:31 PM
    Queensland Budget 2019: Will Bundaberg benefit?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: Will Bundaberg benefit?

    News The government has also set aside $587.8m for infrastructure

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM