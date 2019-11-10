PHOTOS: Power beat Rocky to set up another Bundy showdown

BASKETBALL: Twenty-six-point hauls to talls Ben Knight and Joseph McEldowney spearheaded Gladstone to a hard-fought 82-68 win in game three of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Bundaberg on Sunday.

The plucky Rocky side kept at it but the overall size of Gladstone proved the difference in an at times scrappy game.

Owen Gardiner on the post was too strong and he shot 14 points while guard Seth Collins had countless assists to go with his eight points.

Rockhampton's Nelson Schneider (21 points) led the way while Riley Thorley pulled down numerous defensive rebounds.

Gladstone meet Bundaberg again early this afternoon.

EARLIER ON SATURDAY

BASKETBALL: The Gladstone Port City Power under-18 boys team did what it needed to do and some more against Emerald in the second game of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival in Bundaberg on Saturday.

Intensity and a full court press set the tone for Gladstone and its transition play tore Emerald to shreds as Ben Knight (24 points), Owen Gardiner, with 23 and Joseph McEldowney (19) dominated the boards.

Jack Small and a more aggressive Marley Evans also joined in the scoring frenzy with 14 points each while Seth Collins partnered well with Albert Maunga with 15 points each.

Emerald's Tanaka Chauraya showed some brilliance with 19 points.

Gladstone meet Rockhampton, 25-point losers to Bundaberg tonight, in an 8am showdown on Sunday before a 2.30pm round two square-off against Bundy on the same day.

EARLIER: A late last quarter surge was not enough for the Gladstone under-18 boys' team against a disciplined Bundaberg in the Rum City this morning.

The first game in round two of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival was decided by decisive ball movement, inside passes and elite shooting, especially from Connor Gray (24 points, three triples) that proved the difference.

Gray was huge at the close with two clutch baskets as Gladstone erased a 15-point three-quarter-time deficit to just two points courtesy of triples from Ben Knight (27 points, three triples) and a pair beyond the arc from Seth Collins (14).

The hosts deserved the win and played the smarter hoops for longer and were superbly served by Gray, number five Bayley Liddell (16 points) and William Maule with 15.

SCORE

GAME 2

Gladstone 129 (Ben Knight 24, Owen Gardiner 23, Seth Collins; A Maunga 15, Marley Evans; Jack Small 14) d Emerald 43 (Tanaka Chauraya 19)

GAME 1

Bundy 91 (Connor Gray 24, Bayley Liddell 16, William Maule 15, Dustin George 11) d Gladstone 83 (Ben Knight 27, Joseph McEldowney 16, Seth Collins 14, Albert Maunga 12)