Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Polka dots and buttons.
Polka dots and buttons.
Offbeat

PHOTOS: Popular fashions of the 1940s

Crystal Jones
by
12th Jun 2018 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FASHIONS come and go but style lasts forever.

A quick look back through some NewsMails and editions of the Australian Women's Weekly between 1940-41 shows just how much our outfits have changed.

For both men and women, jackets were considered essential items.

According to fashionistas of the day, your jacket "must be something to catch the eye" and recommends spots, checks or stripes.

Popular shades included "oatmeal beige" and "tobacco brown".

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Jackets should always be loose enough for comfort but never loose enough to look sloppy," was the advice of the day, adding that whichever jacket you chose needed to have a "certain dash and originality about them".

In the NewsMail, men's sandals were all the rage and were advertised as "a gift to please every man".

A gentleman in the '40s couldn't go wrong with a pair of white shorts and some tan or brown sandals for casual wear.

In fabrics, natural materials such as wool and silk were favoured.

Crepe was also popular and stripes, polka dots and florals ruled the pattern world.

Lingerie was advertised heavily, with one ad in the NewsMail advertising a one-piece underwear suit available in bloomers, panties and scanties - the smallest of the three.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Bundaberg?

    premium_icon QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Bundaberg?

    News TURTLES, students, road users and pathology patients were the big winners as Bundaberg’s state budget allocation was revealed this morning.

    'It's going to be crushing': Business braces for CBD revamp

    premium_icon 'It's going to be crushing': Business braces for CBD revamp

    News Delay to CBD Revitalisation Project relieves business owner

    HEART OF GOLD: Tributes flow for Bundaberg crash victim

    premium_icon HEART OF GOLD: Tributes flow for Bundaberg crash victim

    News A 50-year-old mother was killed in the horror crash at Torbanlea.

    Our most iconic building up for sale for millions

    premium_icon Our most iconic building up for sale for millions

    Property Find out how much the iconic building will set you back

    • 12th Jun 2018 3:30 PM

    Local Partners