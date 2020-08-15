Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police are appealing for assistance regarding a break and enter at Moore Park Beach.
CAN YOU HELP? Police are appealing for assistance regarding a break and enter at Moore Park Beach.
News

PHOTOS: Police investigate after venue ‘ransacked’

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Aug 2020 12:36 PM
BUNDABERG police are investigating after a local venue was “ransacked” and robbed less than 48 hours ago.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between yesterday and today, a venue on Surf Club Drive, Moore Park Beach was unlawfully entered.

“Offenders spray painted, ransacked and caused damage to the interior of the venue,” she said.

CAN YOU HELP? Police are appealing for assistance regarding a break and enter at Moore Park Beach.
CAN YOU HELP? Police are appealing for assistance regarding a break and enter at Moore Park Beach.

“There were also a number of property items stolen including training defibrillator machines.

“Police are seeking assistance from members of the community to assist in identifying the offenders involved in this offence.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2001695309.

You can contact police via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

CAN YOU HELP? Police are appealing for assistance regarding a break and enter at Moore Park Beach.
CAN YOU HELP? Police are appealing for assistance regarding a break and enter at Moore Park Beach.

