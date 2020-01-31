Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Detectives are appealing to any members of the public who may have information in relation to an arson in Bargara.
News

PHOTOS: Police call for details after cars destroyed in arson

31st Jan 2020 11:26 AM

POLICE are investigating an arson involving the destruction of two vehicles in Bargara yesterday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said at 12.30am, residents were woken by the sound of two vehicles being engulfed by flames at an address in Seabreeze St.

Emergency services attended and extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Detectives are appealing to any members of the public who may have information in relation to this matter to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 and quoting the reference number: QP2000207092

