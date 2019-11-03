PHOTOS: Police are investigating a house fire at Sharon

A TOTAL of six Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the house fire at Sharon this morning.

A resident of the neighbouring house, Daryl Last, said he didn’t have much to do with his neighbours and neither him or his mate Ray Williams knew there was a fire last night until they saw the structure smouldering this morning.

“I woke up and I said to Ray, ‘The house across the road has blinking well burned down’,” Mr Last said.

He said he thought he heard some noises across the road last night but didn’t think twice of it.

“The dog was playing up last night barking and carrying on, and all I could hear was crackers or something going ‘bang, bang, bang’, but I didn’t bother getting off the lounge chair,” he said.

“I didn’t even look.

“And then eventually he settled down and then I woke up this morning and all the cars were here.”

Emergency services were called just after 6.10 this morning, with a spokesperson for QFES saying the fire was under control by 7am.

The spokesperson said to the knowledge of QFES, the house was vacant, and a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were tasked, but there were no reports of any injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the scene had been declared as a crime scene and investigators were on site.