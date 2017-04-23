PHOTOS: Performers take the stage

BLACK SHEEP: Nikita Griffin performs for the Bundaberg Eisteddfod at the Playhouse Theatre.

THE Bundaberg Speech and Drama Eisteddfod got under way at the weekend, with a myriad of performers showcasing their talent at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre.

Three sessions were held each day during the event on Steffensen St.

Local talent Jack McGovern, graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium in 2014 with a Bachelor of Music Theatre, took on the role of adjudicator, bringing his wealth of experience to the table.

The 2017 eisteddfod had over 500 performers with adjudicators identifying it as one of the biggest in Queensland.