PHOTOS: Pageant of Lights draws a crowd in CBD

ANOTHER year of festive cheer has been celebrated with Bundaberg Regional Council's annual Pageant of Lights Parade.

The annual event includes the switching on of that town's Christmas lights.

"The festive season is a wonderful time of year when families come together in celebration," Bundaberg Mayor Dempsey said.

"It is an absolute pleasure to be involved in this celebration and to be able to share the turning on of the community Christmas lights with the region's families to mark the start of the festive season."