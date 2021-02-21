PHOTOS: Out and about at the Wind Slasher Festival

Clayton Stewart, Finn Cross, Harrison Browne, Padi Kotwall and Dylan Brazier of the Surf Connect Reedin Team Australia.

While the weather was wet and not quite windy enough for kitesurfing, it didn't stop locals and keen volleyball fans from heading to the Wind Slasher Kite Surfing Festival on Saturday.

The two-day event began Saturday morning at Elliott Heads with lots of beach volleyball action.

Kids were entertained with fun rides including a rock climbing tower and jumping castle.

Triple M Bundaberg's JB and Jules were also broadcasting live between 9am and 12pm.

While the wind wasn't strong enough for kitesurfing on day one, conditions are expected to be better for day two on Sunday.

Check out our gallery below to see who was snapped at the festival.

