Crime scene on The Promenade in Springfield Lakes after a homicide.
Crime scene on The Promenade in Springfield Lakes after a homicide. Cordell Richardson
PHOTOS: One dead, four hospitalised in Springfield crashes

20th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
A HOMICIDE investigation is underway following the death of a man at Springfield Lakes late Saturday night.

Just after 10pm yesterday, police were alerted to a silver sedan chasing a white ute along The Promenade.

The vehicles have stopped and two men threatened a 49-year-old man. The man was struck with an unknown object causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The two men were observed leaving the scene in the white ute.

Emergency services attended however the 49-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene a short time later.

Specialist police took two 19-year-old men into custody at a residence in Atlantic St just before midnight.

 

A crime scene has been established and investigators are appealing for anyone who was in the Springfield Lakes area between 10pm and midnight who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

In an unrelated incident Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attended the two-vehicle crash was reported on the Centenary Highway northbound and Springfield Parkway off ramp at 10.01pm.

Nine units attended including Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit.

Paramedics treated five patients. One adult male was transported with suspected spinal injuries in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

One adult male with abdominal and chest injuries and an adult female with arm and abdominal injuries were transported in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Two children were transported stable to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Investigators are also appealing for anyone with dash cam or CCTV vision in the area to come forward. An Investigation Centre for the homicide has been established at Yamanto Police Station where investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902053855

