Photos of Bundy homes in 60s, 70s surface

THE amazing photographic collection of a Queensland husband and wife has gone online - and you're being asked to help write the captions.

In the 1960s and 70s, Frank and Eunice Corley drove suburban streets between Bundaberg and Beenleigh in their pink Cadillac, taking photographs of houses and selling them to their owners.

It's estimated the Corleys took a quarter of a million images - two-thirds of which they sold.

The remaining 61,000 photos were donated to the State Library in 1995 and have now become available online through Corley Explorer.

As part of the project, members of the public are being asked to help identify the addresses of the homes in the pictures, as well as tag them.

Tags reveal features such as materials, shapes and details, and are being used to highlight other everyday details the Corleys captured, like people, pets, cars and washing lines.

THEN: The home and shop at 208 Walker St, Svensson Heights.

NOW: The renovated shop and house at 208 Walker St, Svensson Heights. Google

THEN: 54 Quay St, Bundaberg West.

NOW: 54 Quay St, Bundaberg West.

THEN: 98 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South.

NOW: 98 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South. Google Street View

Frank would take the images on his Leica camera as he slowly drove down streets, steering with his knees.

Eunice would them develop them in their dark room, before a salesman would return to where they were taken to sell the prints to homeowners, some in the form of calendars.

If your home doesn't appear in the collection when you believe it should, it's highly likely the owners at the time purchased the Corleys' print.

The Corley Explorer contains 1450 photos of homes taken by the Corleys in Bundaberg.

Just over two dozen have been assigned addresses.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There are also 233 images from Childers.

Click here to visit the Corley Explorer, where you can add addresses.

If you have a Corley photo of your house, email editorial@news-mail.com.au.