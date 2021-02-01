Menu
RECOGNISE ANYONE? Police want to speak to these people.
RECOGNISE ANYONE? Police want to speak to these people.
News

PHOTOS: Nine people police would like to speak to

Geordi Offord
1st Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police have released images of people they believe may be able to help them with their investigations into a number of separate offences around the region.

Police ask that residents not approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images.

If you have information that can help police with their inquiries, you can report information using the online suspicious activity form or by calling Policelink on 131 444.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting the website.

1) Bourbong St, Bundaberg

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent shop steal which occurred on January 7 at about 12.43pm.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2100054306.
2) Bourbong St, Bundaberg

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent steal from a person which occurred on December 6 at about 5.34pm.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2100021999.
3) Takalvan St, Kensington

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent shop steal which occurred on September 24 2020 at about 11.10am.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2002072981.
4) Takalvan St, Avoca

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent shop steal which occurred on January 18 at about 12.30pm.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2100127876.
5) McLean St, Bundaberg Central

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent wilful damage which occurred on January 20 at about 2.30am.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2100121154.
6) McLean St, Bundaberg Central

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent wilful damage which occurred on January 20 at about 2.30am.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2100121154.
7) McLean St, Bundaberg Central

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent wilful damage which occurred on January 20 at about 2.30am.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2100121154.
8) Targo St, Bundaberg South

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent shop steal which occurred on January 5 at about 2.00pm.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2100046825.
9) Bolewski St, Avoca

Police believe the person in this image may be able to help officers with investigations into a recent stealing which occurred on October 4 2020 at about 3.02pm.

If you have information that can help police contact them and quote the reference QP2002068429.
