PHOTOS: New furniture shop opens its doors in Bundy

Early Settler has opened its doors in Bundaberg.

"THANK goodness you're here."

Those were the encouraging words manager Helen Davis wanted to hear after the grand opening of new furniture and homewares store Early Settler on Friday.

In the first three days of trading, hundreds of customers visited the store, Ms Davis said, reinforcing the chain's popularity in the market.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It took weeks for Ms Davis and her team to set up in time for Friday's opening and customers weren't disappointed.

"Bundaberg has responded really positively," Ms Davis said.

"We've had a phenomenal response to the brand, it's well respected.

"Bundaberg has simply embraced us."

And it's not just new furniture on display - the store opening has created seven new jobs in the region, with Ms Davis, a former manager for a Myer store in Brisbane, at the helm.

"The team has decades of experience in styling," Ms Davis said, who was full of praise for her second-in-charge Cherie Zimmerle.

"She's a very experienced stylist," she said.

She said the point of difference for the store was a divisive range of quality products at affordable prices.

"It's strong, it's on-trend. We're always getting new stock," she said.

Ms Davis has lived in Bundaberg for the past decade and says she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"I love Bundaberg. I wouldn't live anywhere else. I love the climate, love the people."

Visit the store on Johanna Blvd, where Rays Outdoors used to be.