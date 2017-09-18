PHOTOS: Multiple fire crews take on large grass fire

THE SKY was lit up in an orange haze last night as multiple fire crews worked to control a large grass fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to the scene at Ferny Ave, Avoca about 6.30pm.

"We had two urban appliances and three rural appliances at the scene of the fire," the spokesman said.

"It would have affected about a kilometre square stretch of land."

FIRE: People watched on as the grass fire burned. Photo by Steven Shields. Contributed

Bundaberg man Steven Shields told the NewsMail he was driving in the area when he saw the blaze.

"We were going for a drive and it had lit up the sky a bright orange colour that could be seen from kilometres away," he said.

"It was close to homes but the Bundaberg fire brigades were quick to get it under control with a bit of back burning."

BLAZE: Steven Shields captured this great image of the large grass fire in Avoca. Contributed

The QFES spokesman said the fire was kept away from properties because of a fire break.

"Some of the neighbours might have been concerned but there was a well maintained fire break around the outskirts of the area so the fire was secluded," the spokesman said.

Fire crews managed to get the fire under control by 11.30pm.

The QFES spokesman said it was undetermined what caused the fire and whether it was suspicious.