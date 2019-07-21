Menu
The UK rock duo Slaves performs at Splendour in the Grass 2019.
Ian Laidlaw
PHOTOS: The most epic band shots from Splendour

Seanna Cronin
Marc Stapelberg
by and
21st Jul 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:07 PM
AFTER two big days of music, sun and revelry, Splendour in the Grass punters are waking to their final day of the music festival

And photographers have been right in the thick of the action to capture some epic shots.

Perfect winter weather is forecast again today, with many festival-goers still recovering  from Childish Gambino's headlining set last night.

The This Is America hitmaker and star of The Lion King remake put on an epic performance to a packed amphitheatre, encouraging fans to put down their phones and enjoy the experience.

"You don't need to share this with anybody out there. This is for us; treat it like church," he said.

Fans were shocked by the news yesterday that Chance The Rapper is not coming to the festival due to illness.

Instead of the American artist, Australia hip hop act Hilltop Hods will close the amphitheatre tonight. The Rubens, Matt Corby, Ziggy Alberts, SZA, and Whats So Not will also help round out the festival today.

