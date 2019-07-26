PHOTOS: More than a dozen mattresses lining embankment

DUMPED: More than a dozen mattresses have been spotted littering the embankment between the Burnett River and McGills Road. There was also tyres and rubbish sighted along that stretch.

DUMPED: More than a dozen mattresses have been spotted littering the embankment between the Burnett River and McGills Road. There was also tyres and rubbish sighted along that stretch. Mikayla Haupt

THE embankment between the Burnett River and McGills Rd has been used as a dumping ground for mattresses, tyres and rubbish.

The NewsMail went to the stretch along the river after a resident raised concerns about the eye-sore.

Spotted in one area were twelve single-sized mattresses sprawled out, some on top of each another.

While another smaller pile was found a short distance away and a single mattress was dumped further along.

How long the mattresses have been there, where they came from and who dumped them is not known.

According to the Bundaberg Regional Council's waste fee's fact sheet a mattress up to a single size costs $5 each and larger than a single size is $10 to dump at the Bundaberg and Qunaba facilities.

There were also several tyres on the ground and a few more spotted in the river in another spot along that area.

The NewsMail is seeking further comment from Bundaberg Regional Council.