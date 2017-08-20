PHOTOS: Moore activities than ever before at festival

FROM kites soaring high in the sky to dragons being built in the sand and an array of stalls on the ground, there was something for everyone at this year's Moore Park Beach Arts Festival.

Every aspect of art and culture was on for all to see at the three-day arts spectacular in its 18th year.

Despite the windy weather posing an issue for performers like the Chinese lion and dragon dancers, who were not able to perform, the rest of the event was met with a wave of success.

"It's been absolutely fantastic,” Moore Park Beach Arts Festival Committee president and festival director Carol Terry said.

"There were so many highlights, but the best was probably Phil Emmanuel and the fire twirlers and fireworks - everyone's been talking about how great that was.

"There were 1800 people there. We thought the wind would keep more away but it didn't.”

Organisers took to social media, live streaming aspects of the festival to attract interest and for people who couldn't attend.

Ms Terry said she was determined to ensure the festival continued to flourish for another 18 years.

"All the store-holders are very happy. Some of them have already signed on for next year,” she said.

"All the foodies sold out so they were also very happy.”

Ms Terry congratulated all of the winners of the art awards at the official opening on Friday night, sayingt the were all "beautiful art and fantastic entries”.

This year there was a killer musical line-up, various cultural dance styles changing from cheerleaders to cloggers and Japanese drummers.

There was even a martial arts demonstration, a Tai Chi Display alongside an exhibition of local art, a sandologist, giant kites, rides and laser skirmish.

Ms Terry said being a not-for-profit incorporation, solely set up for staging this event to promote local tourism and local sustainability, she was incredibly thankful for all the funds raised and support/sponsorship.