PHOTOS: Moncrieff fills with fans for Deadly 60 shows

GOOD SHOW: Brodie Wittwer at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre for the Deadly 60 Downunder show. Mike Knott BUN090119SOC9

HUNDREDS of Deadly 60 fans made their way to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre today for a live performance with Steve Backshall.

The sold-out shows proved popular for the holidaying locals.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the first show went on sale at 9am on October 15 with 715 tickets - nearly 90 per cent capacity - sold by 4pm that same day.

In response to the overwhelming demand, Cr Peters the promoters made the decision to schedule the second Bundaberg show.

Deadly 60 is a popular British wildlife documentary program aimed principally at children and young people.