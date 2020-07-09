PHOTOS: mattress, fridge, needles and dead pig dumped

BURNETT River Clean’s Glenn Rumsey is fearful of what may happen if the riverbanks and nearby areas aren’t cleaned.

With three days and a $100 donation, Burnett River Clean’s Glenn Rumsey found an appalling array of rubbish dumped along Kirby’s Wall.

Cleaning a 200m area, Mr Rumsey said he found “two large fridges, 15 car tyres, five mattresses, one cubic metre of asbestos fibro, two seats, a new needle using area and one dead pig dumped”.

“I keep saying it, but someone is going to end up hurt or dead on that river,” he said.

“I have cleaned the needles but left the packages but I’m sure there’s still needles in among the cut grass.

“Something needs to be done soon or someone is going to get seriously sick from a needle or hit a mattress in a vessel etc.”

RIVERSIDE DUMP: Burnett River Clean's Glenn Rumsey found these items dumped near Kirby's Wall recently.

Mr Rumsey said it was easy for him to find rubbish throughout the region and questioned how frequently the Bundaberg Regional Council’s river cleaners where getting out.

Having sent photos of the dumped items to Snap, Send, Solve, he said only the fibro was removed.

“I think people now need to see this and go look at it themselves instead of me sounding like a broken record,” he said.

RIVERSIDE DUMP: Burnett River Clean's Glenn Rumsey found these items dumped near Kirby's Wall recently.

Council’s Health, Compliance and Enforcement portfolio spokeswoman Cr May Mitchell said council’s illegal dumping officers are “very active” reacting to illegal dumping complaints.

“They generally go out the day the complaint is lodged,” Cr Mitchell said.

“The officers also patrol the area proactively, including Kirby’s Wall.

“We encourage people to report illegal dumping in all forms eg, by phone, emails to ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au, and Snap Send, Solve.”

RIVERSIDE DUMP: Burnett River Clean's Glenn Rumsey found these items dumped near Kirby's Wall recently.

She said they currently also have a BRC online reporting section on our illegal dumping web page.

“Since the Illegal dumping Pilot Project commenced in Late September 2019, we have received in excess of 50 snap, send, solves,” Cr Mitchell said.

“We are aware of illegal dumping along Kirby’s Wall.

“As soon as the illegal dumping site is investigated for evidence which may lead to the offender, we clean up the site.”

RIVERSIDE DUMP: Burnett River Clean's Glenn Rumsey found these items dumped near Kirby's Wall recently.

MORE STORIES