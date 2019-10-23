Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

News

News premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: Fashion at Emerald 100 races

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the fireground

News

News premium_icon 64 heartbreaking photos from bushfire-ravaged...

News

News premium_icon PRETTY IN PINK: 50 flower photos to brighten your...

Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

News

News premium_icon FIRE AND ICE: 30 photos of nature's fury in...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Country's top dogs on show at trials

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out...

Whats On

Whats On premium_icon PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the...

News

News premium_icon CAPTURED BEAUTY: 30 of our readers' most stunning...

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour of 2019 race day

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fire ban extended for Bundaberg region

AFL

AFL premium_icon Bay Power charged for the Wide Bay AFL finals

ToniAnne Spence: Best buddies Mason and William as Mickey Mouse.

Parenting premium_icon 50 fun photos from Bundy's Book Week

Michelle Williams shared this image.

Rural premium_icon PHOTOS: Readers share vivid cane fire pictures

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon DRESS-UPS: 43 cute photos of Bundy kids in costume...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: VMR family fishing classic day one action...

News

IN PHOTOS: Massive blaze rocks Peregian community

by
23rd Oct 2019 10:49 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

EXHAUSTED firefighters have battled a large fire that broke out at Peregian Beach this morning, just one month after the devastating September fire storm.

A bushfire warning has been downgraded to "prepare to leave" after waterbombers and about 40 firefighting crews spent the morning battling the fire near David Low Way.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has been at the scene since early this morning speaking to crews on the ground and those affected in evacuations.

About 100 homes have been evacuated from areas north of Pitta St, and an evacuation centre is open at the Noosa Leisure Centre at Noosaville.

Firefighters said it was "very surprising" to see the blaze erupt so fast after the recent wet weather on the Sunshine Coast.

bushfire editors picks peregian peregian beach photo gallery queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily