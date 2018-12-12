Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGES LAID: Detectives found the drug lab last month.
CHARGES LAID: Detectives found the drug lab last month. QPS
News

PHOTOS: Man accused of using stove top to cook meth

12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOME-MADE drug lab rigged up to the stove in a Svensson Heights house has been uncovered by detectives, part of ongoing operations to stamp out drug crime.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said officers found the illicit drug laboratory last month during a search of a Cattermull St home.

CHARGES LAID: A man had been charged after detectives found an illicit drug laboratory last month during a search of a Cattermull St home.
CHARGES LAID: A man had been charged after detectives found an illicit drug laboratory last month during a search of a Cattermull St home. QPS

"The assistance of specialised trained staff from Brisbane was utilised to make the situation safe and to forensically process the scene,” he said.

A 33-year-old Svensson Heights man will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 21 charged with producing methylamphetamine, possessing relevant things and possessing things used in the commission of a crime.

CHARGES LAID: A man had been charged after detectives found an illicit drug laboratory last month during a search of a Cattermull St home.
CHARGES LAID: A man had been charged after detectives found an illicit drug laboratory last month during a search of a Cattermull St home. QPS

As part of CIB's operations to address drug and property crime in the community, detectives have also recently charged two other men with drug related offences.

A 46-year-old North Isis man has been charged with producing and possessing marijuana, possessing a drug utensil and unlawful possession of an air rifle and shotgun.

A 60-year-old Svensson Heights man has been charged with supplying and possessing marijuana and possessing things used in connection with dangerous drugs and is to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 14. Both men will appear in court this later week.

CHARGES LAID: A 60-year-old Svensson Heights man has been charged with supplying and possessing marijuana.
CHARGES LAID: A 60-year-old Svensson Heights man has been charged with supplying and possessing marijuana. QPS

Police urge anyone with information about unlawful activity, particularly drugs, to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

CHARGES LAID: A 60-year-old Svensson Heights man has been charged with supplying and possessing marijuana.
CHARGES LAID: A 60-year-old Svensson Heights man has been charged with supplying and possessing marijuana. QPS
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $25M DEVELOPMENT: Airport hotel ready for take off

    premium_icon $25M DEVELOPMENT: Airport hotel ready for take off

    News A SEVEN-storey airport hotel is ready for take off, with a town planner formally lodging an application for the proposed development yesterday.

    • 12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Community will have its say on council

    premium_icon Community will have its say on council

    Council News Independent survey to be conducted

    • 12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Local grower stars in ad as fracking fears air on TV

    premium_icon Local grower stars in ad as fracking fears air on TV

    Politics Fight to stop fracking in the Wide Bay Burnett ramps up once more

    • 12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Where to enjoy Christmas carols across the region

    Where to enjoy Christmas carols across the region

    Whats On Get ready for the sounds of Christmas

    Local Partners