News PHOTOS: Making the most of the weekend

LOCALS are making the most of the easing restrictions by spending time outdoors whether it is hail, rain or sunshine. On Saturday, some people braved the coldest day of the year so far to take their pooch for a walk and even go for a swim. However, on Sunday the sun was shining and much of Bundaberg were out and about enjoying a stroll or a family picnic. Do you have a story to share? Email us at editorial@news-mail.com.au.