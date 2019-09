Mike Knott Full Profile Login to follow

BEAT the heat with Waterworld Central sliding into the Recreational Precinct until October 7.

Open daily from 10am-4pm, enjoy a day playing on inflatable slides and pools, and if you're daring, attempt the massive drop of the Dino Slide.

Tickets range from $25-$50, depending on slide access, an all-day pass is $50.

For more information, phone 0409 912 343 or head to www.waterworldcentral.com.au.