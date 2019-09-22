Menu
Maggie and Rod Cripps with the Overland that was restored by Rod in 1986 and has since travelled all over Australia.
Maggie and Rod Cripps with the Overland that was restored by Rod in 1986 and has since travelled all over Australia.

PHOTOS: Magnificent outfits at veteran car picnic

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Sep 2019 6:48 PM
BUNDABERG locals took a step back in time today with more than 140 veteran cars on show at the botanic gardens.

The Picnic with the Cars event was part of the 2019 National Veteran Vehicle Rally, which was held in Bundaberg for the first time.

From Fords to Studebakers, Buicks from 1915 and veteran motorbikes, not a single vehicle on show was under 100 years old.

Many attendees and car owners also dressed for the occasion in their best period attire.

Event organiser Terry Lewis said the picnic was their way of saying thank you to the people of Bundaberg for turning out in big numbers to see them during the 12 days the rally had been in town.

"It's probably the largest gathering of veteran vehicles ever in Australia we think," he said.

"It's (the rally) held in different states and it's never been north of Brisbane, to get it up to Bundaberg was a real challenge but thanks to the support we've got it here.

"Everybody thinks it's fabulous."

Mr Lewis said they had visitors from across Australia and the world.

"We've got visitors with their cars from America, New Zealand and the UK," he said.

"It's great for our town, having 300 visitors here is good for our economy but it gives people a chance to see what it's like and people who have never been here before are just amazed with what we have to offer." 

