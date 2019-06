Kristy-Lee Roberts: My baby girl's cake from the weekend.

CAKE. It's a classic treat that we all love.

Bundaberg people have shown once again how creative they can be when it comes to baking.

The NewsMail asked its Facebook audience to share photos of their cake creations and we were thrilled with the response.

Here's a selection of photos:

