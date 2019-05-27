PHOTOS: Knocked out in big fight at Fred Brophy's tent

GLOVES UP: Paul Vicca fighting The Samoan at Fred Brophy's Boxing tent in Torbanlea at the weekend. MORE PHOTOS PAGE 12.

GLOVES UP: Paul Vicca fighting The Samoan at Fred Brophy's Boxing tent in Torbanlea at the weekend. MORE PHOTOS PAGE 12. Jessica Cook

AUSTRALIANS love an underdog.

Part of the charm for many ringside at Fred Brophy's famous boxing tent at the Miner's Arms Hotel, Torbanlea on Saturday was the chance to cheer on mates in a David and Goliath contest.

Paul Vicca was one such underdog ready to take his turn in the ring after watching similar boxing troupes as a child.

"It's about getting in there and having a go," Paul said before his fight.

"These boxing tents bring out the Aussie spirit.

"I have watched them before and always wanted to have a go.

"I am a boxing fan and this is a great chance to come fight legally and not get in trouble.

"I will probably get beaten but it's about testing yourself."

As Fred banged a drum gearing up the crowd, Howard resident Paul was first to nominate.

The 60kg Bamboo Land Nursery employee was paired with one of Fred's imposing professional fighters, The Samoan who tipped the scales at 105kg.

The crowed cheered uproariously for Paul.

Unfortunately the support wasn't enough to help him take the win.

He went out the gate strong, landing some punches but a few big blows from The Samoan left Paul on the ground.

"I could hear the crowd and I gave it my best shot but (The Samoan) was just huge," he said.

"I was rattled."

Despite the outcome Paul said he would be back to have another go next year - hopefully against someone closer to his size.