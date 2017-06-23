PHOTOS: Inside a vintage Target catalogue

IT'S amazing what you'll find under flooring.

A Bundaberg family undertaking renovations has found plenty of old papers from the late 1970s under their lino flooring.

And while bundles of old papers are not too unusual a find, one item stood out - a colour Target catalogue from between 1977 and 1978.

Regular op shoppers may notice some pieces that are often seen secondhand nowadays, including amber tableware, enamelled cooking pots with floral decorations and a black and white TV game that can attach "to any size TV".

A quick flick through reveals some funky handbags and evening shawls, as well as "cosy" wrap jackets in true '70s patterns.

Fascinatingly, some of the outfits might not be that out of place in today's fashions, with all the vintage revival going on.

"Beautiful" velour night gowns would set you back $19.99 back then, but a long quilted gown would cost $9.99.

A slip with lace trim was $3.99.

A stroller would cost you $24.99, with a family block of chocolate just 62c.

Cadbury chocolate bars sold for five for $1.

Shaving was cheap, with a packet of disposable razors setting you back just 40c.

Men could get themselves a fancy pair of flares for between $4.99 and $7.99.

Funky '70s pattern print single sheets cost $4.99.

Black and Decker power tools sold for a range of prices.

A drill, jigsaw or sander would cost you $19.99.

Ten-litre buckets of paint, on the other hand, sold for $13.50.

Terry tea towels were selling for $1.99, not too different to today's prices.

A sandwich press sold for $29.95, and interestingly, according to Target's online website, a similar item is now selling for 95c less.

PRICE CHECK: What was cheaper and what was dearer in the 1970s

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

1. Woolen socks

A pair of woolen socks has jumped from 99c to $15 by today's prices.

Calculating the rate of inflation, the 1970s sock price would be similar to paying around $5 today.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

2. Sheets

A single-bed sheet would set you back $10.99 in the late '70s.

Today, the single-bed sheets are available from $8.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

3. Sandwich makers

A sandwich maker was a big investment in the 1970s.

Using the rate of inflation, the one in the catalogue would cost $148.96 today.

Now you can pick up a sandwich press for just $29, and it's twice the size.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

4. Stroller

If you buy a simple stroller now it'll cost you 1c more than in the late '70s.

But using the rate of inflation, it would have cost $124.29 in today's money, meaning that prices have dropped dramatically.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

5. Slow cooker/crock pot

Another item which has come down is price is the slow cooker, or crock pot.

A four-litre cooker from the '70s would cost $41.95 in those days, or $208.65 in today's money.

At the shops now, a 5.5 litre cooker will set you back $39.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

6. Cutlery

A 24-piece stainless steel cutlery set would set you back $4.99 in the late '70s.

That's 24.82 in today's money, meaning the price has risen by $4.18.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

7. Men's shirt

A blue men's shirt was $4.79 in our vintage catalogue.

That's $23.82 by today's money, meaning you're paying less than '70s prices.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

8. Pillow

One single pillow prices in at $4.49 in the late '70s.

Target now sells a two-pack for $10.

Breaking it down to $5 per pillow, and with the old prices in today's money sitting at $23.33, pillows are a lot cheaper now than they were then.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

9. Clock radios

A clock radio wasn't cheap in the 1970s.

The vintage catalogue lists one for $28.95, or $143.99 in today's money.

Now you can pick one up for a tenner.

Then and now - price comparisons. Crystal Jones

10. Electric blanket

A single-bed electric blanket cost $49.49 in today's dollars - but it was $9.95 at the time.

Today you'll pay $25 for a single-bed, fitted electric blanket.