MORE THAN 100 PHOTOS: Hundreds march in Bundy Civic Service

PEOPLE from across the Bundaberg region gathered to watch today's Anzac march along Bourbong St and to Anzac Park.

While the clouds made for a cool ceremony, thankfully there was no rain for the Bundaberg Civic Service parade which saw men, women and children marching side-by-side.

This year's commemoration marks 104 years since the Anzacs first landed at Gallipoli.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bundaberg World War II veteran Fred Bainbridge and fellow veteran Herbie Woodward joined Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey for the salute at the Anzac Day service.

As the parade marched past the two local heroes, many waved while others saluted to show their respect and thanks.

With hundreds of people filing into Anzac Park, one this is clear, our Anzacs are not forgotten.

From the region's primary school students sporting their school colours in the march, to the loved ones of fallen servicemen and women decorating their chest with their medals and the returned, ex and serving personnel marching with pride - we will remember them.

Anzac Day: Bundaberg Civic Service. Mike Knott

Veteran Merv Allen said today was not a fun time, but a time to remember.

Having served in Vietnam, Mr Allen said he had spent time in both the army and navy and was pleased to see the line up of cadets today.

Anzac Day: Bundaberg Civic Service. Mike Knott

Organisers estimated about 3000 people gathered in Bargara for this morning's dawn service around the Bargara War Memorial.