Jon and Margaret Onoperienko, Breanna Christensen, Teneile and Jeremy Turner.
PHOTOS: Hundreds hit the track for Bundy’s biggest race day

Geordi Offord
14th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
The clouds cleared and hundreds made their way through the gate of Thabeban Park for Bundaberg’s Catholic Schools Race Day.

Hundreds were expected to head through the gates for this years event, with Gatsby being the marquee theme for 2021.

While there was no fashions on the field competition, it didn’t stop keen racegoers dressing to the nines for the event.

Check out who was snapped at the races in the gallery below.

