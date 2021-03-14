PHOTOS: Hundreds hit the track for Bundy’s biggest race day
The clouds cleared and hundreds made their way through the gate of Thabeban Park for Bundaberg’s Catholic Schools Race Day.
Hundreds were expected to head through the gates for this years event, with Gatsby being the marquee theme for 2021.
While there was no fashions on the field competition, it didn’t stop keen racegoers dressing to the nines for the event.
Check out who was snapped at the races in the gallery below.
Photos
More stories
COVID-19 case in Brisbane postpones John Butler concert
GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards