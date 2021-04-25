Menu
Hundreds of people lined the streets of the Bundaberg CBD for the Anzac Day march and Civic Service.
News

Photos: Hundreds gather to remember Anzacs in Bundy

Geordi Offord
25th Apr 2021 2:30 PM
Hundreds of locals have paid their respects at services and marches around the Bundaberg region, 106 years since the first Anzacs landed at Gallipoli.

Sunday's Anzac Day commemorations were also the first large scale services for the memorial day after people were forced to hold driveway Dawn Services in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Large numbers of people headed to the Bargara Dawn Service on Sunday morning which was organised with just weeks notice.

The moving service also featured a flyover from an ex Royal Australian Air Force Wirraway plane.

The Bundaberg Civic Service got underway with veterans, ex-servicemen and women, schoolchildren and veteran organisations marching down Bourbong St with crowds cheering and applauding them for their service.

The parade marched into Anzac Park on Quay St with a touching civic service following.

Couldn't make it to the commemorations?

Check out photos from this year's march in our gallery.

