PHOTOS: Governor of Qld lands at Bundy aeromedical base

BUNDY VISIT: His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland, toured the Bundaberg Aeromedical Base and Patient Transfer Facility.

Delighted to be in a "wonderful town with wonderful people", His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland, stopped in Bundaberg today.

During what is his fifth visit, the Governor toured the Bundaberg Aeromedical Base and Patient Transfer Facility (RFDS and LifeFlight buildings).

Over the course of the next two days the Governor will visit three schools and four towns in the region and has 17 public engagements.

He said the purpose of his visit was to show support for the state's regional community, Bundaberg in particular.

"It's a most valuable community within our state and it's very important the Governor visit as often as he or she can," the Governor said.

"To interact with the people, to let them see that the Governor doesn't have two heads."

The Governor described the Bundaberg aeromedical facility as "absolutely marvellous".

"It's so important that it be located here in Bundaberg particularly with the need to service Fraser Island; which I understand is the source of quite a few call outs," the Governor said.

"It's terrific and to exemplify the most modern technology is superb.

"These two organisations, LifeFlight and RFDS, are absolutely wonderful examples of Queensland's spirit."

The Governor said the volunteer network behind the local RFDS and LifeFlight organisations was wonderful to see.

Determined to have a presence in the state's regional areas, the Governor said his final six months in the role were busy with a regional program.

Already some of the concerns the Governor's heard from regional Queenslanders include a sense of isolation amid COVID and drought.

"The people have responded brilliantly, but sometimes there's been a little bit of concern as to why restrictions should be imposed in centres where there have been no cases," he said.

"But that's an inevitable query that's going to be raised.

"Against that is the basically willing acceptance that the regional communities in particular need to be protected from the introduction of COVID from elsewhere."

The Governor said for years a large part of the state had been drought declared and the effect on people's mental health in more remote state centres was a matter of "great concern".

"But by and large Queenslanders are resilient people, they display a great generosity of spirit; they look after each other and I'm very proud of them," the Governor said.

"I'm very proud to have been their Governor for six-and-a-half years."

The legacy he hopes to leave behind "is that people will think 'he was a pretty good Governor' ".

The Governor said during his time in the role the use of social media had been a "wonderful tool" as a means of accountability and education.

