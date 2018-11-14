Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gin Gin High class of 2018.
The Gin Gin High class of 2018. Brian Cassidy
News

PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour of the Gin Gin formal

Mikayla Haupt
by
14th Nov 2018 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

ABOUT 50 Gin Gin State High School students rolled into Brothers Sports Club in a sight of glitz, glamour and fancy cars on Friday night.

The 2018 Yr 12 graduates swapped out their uniform for dresses and suits for a night of celebration, kicking off the formal season for the Bundaberg region.

For Gin Gin student Brooke Snowdon, she took the opportunity to arrive in an Oldmobile that has been in her family for nearly 90 years.

She said her great uncle who now has the car drove her to the prom, but it was originally brought in 1929.

Miss Snowdon wasn't the only one with an interesting story behind her formal.

Ben Robertson wore a red velvet suit which he bought from London.

To see photos from all of the region's formal celebrations pick up the NewsMail 28-page liftout next week.

bundaberg formals 2018
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'UN-AUSTRALIAN': Vet kicked out of Remembrance Day lunch

    premium_icon 'UN-AUSTRALIAN': Vet kicked out of Remembrance Day lunch

    Offbeat MATESHIP, getting a fair go and egalitarianism. Those are what some might call the pillars of Australian culture, especially for those who've served.

    Bike and hiking trail to connect Bundy to Gin Gin

    premium_icon Bike and hiking trail to connect Bundy to Gin Gin

    News Hard work pays off as study funded for trail

    • 14th Nov 2018 10:40 AM
    Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    premium_icon Burnett Heads shooter to be deported after long prison term

    Crime Edward Blair Kennedy has been sentenced to seven years behind bars

    Local Partners