PHOTOS: Glitz and glamour of 2019 race day

WITH a plethora of events on throughout Bundaberg this weekend, one not to be missed was the Ulton Race Day at the Bundaberg Race Club.

A sea of light pastel colours, florals and checks decorated trackside with Fashions of the Field.

All dolled up and ready to help those in need, supporting Rural Aid as their charity, Ulton joined forces with singer songwriter Phoebe Jay to raise awareness and funds for Rural Aid's Suicide Prevention Campaign.

The next Bundaberg race day will be the Melbourne Cup on November 5.