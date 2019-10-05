Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Knight was outstanding
Ben Knight was outstanding Nick Kossatch GLA130419BRONZE
Basketball

PHOTOS: Gladstone gear up with powerhouse wins on day one

NICK KOSSATCH
by
5th Oct 2019 8:39 PM | Updated: 9:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-18 boys' team have made the perfect start in the first round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival. 

Photos
View Gallery

The Power's youth team raised the bat in game's one and two with 113-55 and 101-70 wins against Emerald and Bundaberg. 

With probably the toughest game against Rockhampton and then Emerald again to round out tomorrow, Gladstone is poised to go 4-0 ahead of the next CQJBC in Bundaberg next month. 

But Rocky will be tough after wins against Bundy and Emerald. 

The stars of the Gladstone side on day one were Joseph McEldowney with 24 and 22 points while Ben Knight dominated against Emerald with 37 and 20 points in the second game. 

Marley Evans, Jack Small and Seth Collins also had a superb Saturday. 

Game times are 9am and 12.30pm tomorrow at Kev Broome Stadium.

basketball australia basketball queensland gladstone amateur basketball association port city power
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    premium_icon Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    News A SECOND Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board member has resigned in the wake of this week’s sacking of CEO Adrian Pennington.

    Bundy MP’s new column: People power needed for Paradise Dam

    premium_icon Bundy MP’s new column: People power needed for Paradise Dam

    News Paradise Dam. It’s both extraordinary and awfully concerning to think that Labor...

    Businessman stands up for wife in court over drug charges

    premium_icon Businessman stands up for wife in court over drug charges

    News A MAN may have saved his wife from a criminal conviction after taking full...

    Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    premium_icon Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    Crime A VICTIM has slammed the lenient sentences given to his teenage attackers as...