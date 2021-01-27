Menu
Ken and Sharlene Peterson, Keith O'Sullivan, Deane Drinnen and Jett Drinnen. Photo: Geordi Offord.
News

PHOTOS: Fun in the sun on Australia Day

Geordi Offord
27th Jan 2021 12:30 PM
While there were a few grey clouds in the morning, they well and truly cleared for Australia Day fun at the beach.

Crowds of people flocked to Neilson Park yesterday for the annual Great Australian Bites Australia Day celebrations.

With live music, games and market stalls – there was something for everyone.

Check out who was snapped at yesterday’s event in the gallery below.

