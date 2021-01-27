PHOTOS: Fun in the sun on Australia Day

While there were a few grey clouds in the morning, they well and truly cleared for Australia Day fun at the beach.

Crowds of people flocked to Neilson Park yesterday for the annual Great Australian Bites Australia Day celebrations.

With live music, games and market stalls – there was something for everyone.

Check out who was snapped at yesterday’s event in the gallery below.

