PHOTOS: Fitness queen's triumph

KICKING GOALS: Bundaberg's Courtney Barbera takes out runner up in the World Bodybuilding, Beauty and Fashion Championships held in Verona, Italy last year.

FAIR Verona may be the stage in which the world came to know Romeo and Juliet, but it's also where Bundaberg's Courtney Barbera had a great triumph.

Setting and kicking goals is something Ms Barbera does best, so when the World Bodybuilding, Beauty and Fashion Championships came about, not even illness could stand in her way.

The owner of Improvements Fitness Centre, Ms Barbera not only competed in the competition held in Verona, Italy, but she took out runner up for the bikini division.

She said going from fears she was too sick to compete a week before the competition to placing second came as a complete shock.

Ms Barbera spent the seven weeks prior to the December event in intense preparation.

She would spend three to five hours a day in training sessions at Improvements Fitness centre six days per week with a calculated diet full of lean protein and plenty of greens.

She said in the final stretch before competition, all artificial food was dropped and her diet was made up of fish and egg whites.

Coached by three-time world fitness champion Stephanie Ayala and world posing coach Toby Harrison, Ms Barbera said throughout the three rounds of judging, competitors had to meet criteria of physique, stage presence and facial feature.

KICKING GOALS: Bundaberg's Courtney Barbera takes out runner up in the World Bodybuilding, Beauty and Fashion Championships held in Verona, Italy, in December. Her effort was all the remarkable because shortly before the event she completed a marathon. Toby Harrison

She said typically the preparation for a competitor was 24 weeks, so with a mere third of the time to get ready Ms Barbera's dedication shone through on stage.

With such a long trip from Australia to Italy and minimal time before the championships, she said when it was training time, it didn't matter if she was in the airport or not, it was time to train.

As if training without 24 weeks preparation wasn't enough of a hurdle, Ms Barbera said only four weeks before the competition, accompanied by her partner Ethan, Ms Barbera competed in The Athens Authentic Marathon.

SUCCESS: Courtney Barbera after finishing the Athens Authentic marathon in Greece. Contributed

"I've always had the want to set big goals,” she said.

The marathon is 42km through Greece and finished in the original Olympic stadium in Athens. And while the pain and thrill of finishing reduced her to tears, Ms Barbera said it was one of those moments in life she could look back on with pride and say "wow, I did that”.

Ms Barbera plans to take on Mt Kilimanjaro in South Africa before the world fitness championships in Bahamas in August this year.

She said she'd like to thank her partner and members of the gym for their support throughout the past several months.