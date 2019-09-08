PHOTOS: Fire ban extended for Bundaberg region

Mikayla Haupt Full Profile Login to follow

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has extended a local fire ban through to 11.59pm Sunday, September 15 for residents in the Bundaberg, North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Fraser Coast and Gympie local government areas.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

For more information, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.