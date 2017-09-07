27°
News

PHOTOS: Fierce blaze rips through Branyan

Fire at Branyan, September 7, 2017.
Fire at Branyan, September 7, 2017. Jay Fielding
Crystal Jones
by

RESIDENTS are being warned of smoke as a blaze burns at Branyan.

A bush fire has been contained, with multiple fire crews on scene as it burns.

A witness said fires were just metres from some homes.

Residents are warned that smoke could affect people living or driving in the area.

People are advised to close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering a respiratory condition.

Drivers should drive to the conditions.

If you or your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000).

At 7pm, a witness praised the work of firies and said a few spot fires remained.

 

